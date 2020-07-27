3 Ottawa daycares now facing coronavirus outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s novel coronavirus case count rose by 54 over the past weekend as the virus continues to infect the city’s childcare centres.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 26 more on Sunday, raising the city’s total to 2,415 as of Sunday. Early results from Ontario’s provincial coronavirus database on Monday show an additional 28 cases recorded in Ottawa.

The local public health unit has also reported outbreaks at three local childcare centres.

Two staff tested positive at La Clémentine’s Michel-Dupuis daycare; a staff member and a child tested positive for the virus at the Pinecrest Queensway’s Headstart childcare centre; and one employee tested positive at the Renée Tassé daycare.

The La Clémentine and Pinecrest Queensway outbreaks are dated as starting July 20, while Renée Tassé has a start date of July 24, according to the OPH database.

The outbreaks at Ottawa childcare centres come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, especially among youth.

Of the 54 new cases over the past weekend, 59 per cent were linked to residents under the age of 30. Eleven of those cases were children under 10.

The weekend also saw a new outbreak declared at the city-run Carleton Lodge long-term care home.

All residents are currently in isolation at the home after a staff member at the home tested positive for the virus.

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa reported over the weekend.

