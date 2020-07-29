Ontario reports 76 new coronavirus cases, lowest single-day increase since March

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,986.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday’s report marks the lowest increase within a 24-hour period since March 22.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,769, as only one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 34,741 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 89 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Windsor-Essex with 22 new cases, Ottawa with 13 new cases, Niagara Region with 13 more cases and Chatham-Kent added 10 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

On Wednesday morning, the Ontario government also announced that Toronto and Peel Region have been given the green light to enter Stage 3 starting Friday, July 31, at 12:01 a.m. These two regions will join 31 public health units in the next stage.

However, Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 for the time being.

Today, we announced that Toronto and Peel regions will move into Stage 3 on Friday at 12:01 a.m. I’d also like to acknowledge the considerable and ongoing work by Windsor-Essex public health officials to contain the virus locally. You have our full support. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 29, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,092 people are male — an increase of 37 cases.

20,603 people are female — an increase of 40 cases.

2,192 people are 19 and under — an increase of 10 cases.

11,882 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 29 cases.

11,752 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 25 cases.

7,121 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 10 cases.

6,032 people are 80 and over — an increase of three cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,114,263 tests so far for the virus. This is up 27,308 tests from the previous day. There are 18,268 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 91 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by five from the previous day), with 28 patients in an intensive care unit (down by three) and 17 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 15 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 36 active cases among staff.