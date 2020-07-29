Police in Saint John caution of ‘unwanted advances’ near UNB campus

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Police say female members of the city’s Chinese community have reported several instances of “unwanted advances” near the University of New Brunswick’s Saint John campus — with three of those incidents in the last month alone.

In a release Wednesday, police say the incidents have been happening near University and Millidge avenues between noon and 1 p.m. and between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to police, a white man, between 35 and 40, who is driving an older model red four-door vehicle, approaches the women and asks for directions to the university.

Police say he’ll then ask the women to get into the vehicle to show him the way, saying he’ll drive them back to where they met after.

In one instance, the man was reportedly given directions to campus but drove off in the opposite direction.

According to the release, a recent discussion with members of the Greater Saint John Chinese Cultural Association flagged the incidents when female members of the group raised their concerns.

Saint John Police ask anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or have any information to call them at 506-648-3333.