28 people displaced by apartment fire in Saint John

A fire at a housing complex on MacLaren Boulevard in Saint John displaced 28 people from their homes.

Crews responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Flames were visible through the building’s roof and smoke filled the air.

Engine 8 from the Millidgeville Firehouse was first to arrive with a four-person crew, but the firefighter’s union says every on-duty firefighter in the city was called in to contain the blaze.

The multi-unit townhome sustained substantial fire, smoke and water damage.

The Canadian Red Cross helped find a place to stay for the four families affected — 28 people total.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

