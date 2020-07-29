Fire in Saint John’s south end sends 1 person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital following a fire Wednesday morning in Saint John’s south end.

Saint John Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a small apartment building at 78 St. James St. at 9:30 a.m.

Acting Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy said one person, believed to be middle-aged, had to be evacuated from the building and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

He said the Canadian Red Cross will be providing assistance for eight people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

Hennessy said a fire investigator had been called in to assess the scene.