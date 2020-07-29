Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Fire in Saint John’s south end sends 1 person to hospital

By Tim Roszell Global News
A fire at 78 St. James St. in Saint John, New Brunswick, sent one person to hospital and displaced eight from their homes.
A fire at 78 St. James St. in Saint John, New Brunswick, sent one person to hospital and displaced eight from their homes. Tim Roszell/Global News

One person was sent to hospital following a fire Wednesday morning in Saint John’s south end.

Saint John Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a small apartment building at 78 St. James St. at 9:30 a.m.

Read more: 28 people displaced by apartment fire in Saint John

Acting Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy said one person, believed to be middle-aged, had to be evacuated from the building and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Trending Stories

He said the Canadian Red Cross will be providing assistance for eight people displaced by the fire.

Many still not satisfied with travel 3 weeks into Atlantic bubble
Many still not satisfied with travel 3 weeks into Atlantic bubble

The cause of the blaze is not known.

Story continues below advertisement

Hennessy said a fire investigator had been called in to assess the scene.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSaint JohnSaint John Fire DepartmentSaint John FireFire InvestigatorActing Platoon ChiefJosh HennessySt. James St.
Flyers
More weekly flyers