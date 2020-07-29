RCMP asking public for video to help homicide investigation in Waasis, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is asking the public for photos and video footage from the Fredericton area to help its investigation into the homicide of Nicholas Charles Astorino of Waasis, N.B.

In a statement released on Wednesday, police said they are asking to speak with anyone who may have photos or video taken in the Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22.

Police said they are specifically looking for video or images of the roads and vehicles.

“Anyone with surveillance cameras, dashcam cameras, doorbell cameras, or who may have pictures or video that include roads or vehicles during those hours is asked to contact us,” says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a press release

.”The images and videos could help us find those responsible for Nicholas Astorino’s death.”

According to the RCMP, the body of 29-year-old Nicholas Astorino was discovered shortly after 2:15 a.m. on July 22 after police responded to a report of a home invasion in Waasis.

An autopsy was conducted. The cause of death is not being released at this time as part of the ongoing investigation, said police.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation or who has surveillance footage is asked to contact the RCMP.