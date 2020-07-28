Canada records fewer than 400 coronavirus cases for first time in nearly 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 397 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the first time in nearly two weeks that the country reported fewer than 400.

The lower number came on the same day Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Canada was seeing an “uptick” in reported outbreaks in jurisdictions across the country.

Tuesday’s total, however, was still far higher than the average number of daily cases being reported in April or early July, when Canada’s curve appeared to be flattening.

Overall, 114,952 cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Canada. The country’s death toll stands at 8,912, while 100,134 have recovered.

To date, more than 4.5 million people in Canada have been tested for the virus.

In Ontario, officials reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths on Tuesday, for provincial totals of 38,910 and 2,768, respectively.

Three new deaths were recorded in Quebec on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 5,670. The provincial number of confirmed cases climbed to 58,897 after 169 residents tested positive for the virus.

Officials in British Columbia announced 23 new cases of the virus on Tuesday for a total of 3,523 — 28 of which are epidemiologically linked.

The province added one new death to its toll, which health authorities traced to a long-term care facility in Vancouver. So far, 194 people living in the province have died.

Saskatchewan confirmed its 17th death linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials said nine more infections were confirmed throughout the province, for a total of 1,218.

Manitoba saw five new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 405 — 14 of which are probable cases. Officials recorded one new death for a total of eight.

In neighbouring Alberta, officials diagnosed 80 more people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, totalling to 10,470. The province’s death toll rose to 187 after authorities said two more people died from the virus.

No new COVID-19 cases were announced in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday. To date, three residents have died from the virus. The total number of confirmed cases within the province stands at 266.

Officials in the Maritime provinces reported no new cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia continued its almost two-week streak without new infections on Tuesday, maintaining 1,067 cases and 63 deaths. All 36 cases in Prince Edward Island are now considered resolved. New Brunswick’s last COVID-19 case was announced right days ago, for a provincial total of 170 cases and two deaths.

Canada’s territories have yet to see any COVID-19-related deaths.

Nunavut has yet to see its first confirmed case of the virus, while the Yukon has reported 14. Five people in the Northwest Territories have tested positive for the virus.