B.C. reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one new death at long-term care facility

Health officials on Tuesday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and one new death.

There are now 3,523 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 3,076 patients have fully recovered, or about 87 per cent.

Five of the new cases were in the Interior Health region, which has seen an uptick in cases following a series of exposures at private parties at the start of the month.

Providence Health Care reported a death at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital, bringing the death toll at the 126-bed long-term care facility to 19.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. stands at 194.

B.C. now has 253 active cases, a decrease of 11 since Monday. Last week, the number peaked at 304.

Just nine COVID-19 patients are in hospital — the lowest reported number since March 17, with three of them in intensive care.

In a joint statement, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix called for small gatherings and maintaining social distance over the B.C. Day long weekend.

“Let’s make sure COVID-19 doesn’t take our summer away by taking steps to bend our curve back down, this weekend and every weekend,” the statement said.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced she had amended a health order to limit the number of people allowed in short-term vacation rentals to the capacity of the space, plus up to five visitors.