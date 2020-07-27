Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 4:21 pm
New orders for houseboats and rental properties will fall on owners
Global BC reporter Richard Zussman asks Dr. Bonnie Henry about the new rules for rental properties announced Thursday and how the restrictions will be enforced by public health and law enforcement officials. Henry added that specifics are being worked out and will be announced over the next few days.

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, a slight dip after a week in which new diagnoses topped 30 nearly every day.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported Friday, bringing the provincial death toll to 191. The number of active cases in B.C. dipped from 304 to 294.

Read more: B.C. reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, community outbreak on Haida Gwaii

The province also reported a community outbreak on Haida Gwaii, involving 13 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged the public to get serious about limiting social interactions as cases continued to climb.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She also announced a new public health order to limit the number of visitors to vacation rental properties and houseboats.

Read more: New vacation rental rules in B.C., as active COVID-19 cases top 300

B.C.’s Interior has seen an uptick in new cases following a series of exposures at private parties at the start of the month.

Importance of serology testing in fight against COVID-19
Importance of serology testing in fight against COVID-19

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBC COVID-19BC COVID-19 latestBC COVID-19 numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers