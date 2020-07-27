B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, a slight dip after a week in which new diagnoses topped 30 nearly every day.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported Friday, bringing the provincial death toll to 191. The number of active cases in B.C. dipped from 304 to 294.

The province also reported a community outbreak on Haida Gwaii, involving 13 cases.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged the public to get serious about limiting social interactions as cases continued to climb.

She also announced a new public health order to limit the number of visitors to vacation rental properties and houseboats.

B.C.’s Interior has seen an uptick in new cases following a series of exposures at private parties at the start of the month.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little