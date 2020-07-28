Menu

Health

Health officials say there are no active coronavirus cases on Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2020 12:40 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update. Government of Prince Edward Island

Health officials on Prince Edward Island say there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief medical officer of health, said Tuedsay all 36 cases confirmed by authorities since the start of the pandemic are considered recovered.

Read more: Prince Edward Island man with COVID-19 jailed for allegedly refusing to self-isolate

Morrison adds that residents of long-term care homes can now name someone to assist in their care, such as a spouse, relative or friend.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They can also go for a drive with that person.

Long-term care residents are still only permitted two visitors at a time, but the list of designated visitors is no longer limited to six people.

Morrison says she is encouraged by the number of Islanders wearing masks, adding that people still need to observe other health directives such as physical distancing and regular hand-washing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
