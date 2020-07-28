Coronavirus: Quebec reports 169 new infections, 3 deaths linked to the virus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 169 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Quebec to 58,897.

On Monday Quebec’s Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbualt urged young people to mobilize and do their part to prevent the spread of the virus, noting that the majority of new cases involved people in the 15-to-34 age bracket.

Over the last week, infections of COVID-19 have been averaging nearly 160 cases a day, according to provincial figures.

Guilbault also stressed the importance of getting tested.

“If you have symptoms, or if you’ve put yourself at risk, go get tested. Screening is available in all regions of Quebec,” Guilbaut said.

To date, over 1 million screening tests have been carried out, including 9,422 performed on Sunday, the last day for which numbers are available.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus has climbed to 5,670 after three new fatalities were reported Tuesday. Health officials, however, say that one of the deaths happened before July 20.

The number of patients requiring hospitalization decreased by seven for a total of 193. Of those, eight are in intensive care, an increase of one since Monday.

Health authorities say 50,866 people in Quebec have recovered from the virus.

— With files from The Canadian Press