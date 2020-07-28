Coronavirus pandemic delays selection process for 2020 Order of New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay of the selection process for the 2020 Order of New Brunswick, the government announced on Tuesday.

Established in 2000, the Order of New Brunswick is the highest honour awarded by the province. It honours and celebrates the achievements of New Brunswickers who have contributed to the economic, cultural and social development of the province, according to the government.

“With New Brunswick Day fast approaching our residents may be expecting to hear an announcement of this year’s recipients of the Order of New Brunswick,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a press release.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 our selection process has been delayed, but we still intend to recognize individuals deserving of this honour before the end of the year,” he said.

According to the province, nominations for the order closed on April 15.

Under normal circumstances, the order’s advisory council meets in the spring to review the nominations, according to the province.

The annual recipients are then typically announced on New Brunswick Day, which falls on the first Monday in August.

“A meeting was unable to take place due to restrictions related to COVID-19,” said the release.

The meeting will now be held in the fall followed by the announcement of this year’s recipients in late October or November.

More than 170 people have been invested into the order so far since it was first established.