Two Surrey intersections lead the way in 2019 car crashes, according to new ICBC data

A pair of Surrey intersections lead the way as the top car crash sites in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in 2019.

According to new data provided by ICBC, the intersection of 104 Avenue and 152 Street was the most dangerous last year with 345 crashes, followed by 120 Street and 72 Avenue with 338 crashes.

The corridor along Highway 1 also is home to a high number of collisions. The 200 Street off-ramp in Langley saw 258 smash-ups, followed by the 264 Street exit in Abbotsford at 236.

The public insurer released five years worth of sortable statistics on Tuesday, as part a data-sharing initiative to increase transparency and accountability.

The data is searchable by municipality, vehicle type, location and crash configuration, such as rear-end, head-on or side impact.

The highest-risk intersection in Vancouver is at Boundary Road and Grandview Highway at the Burnaby border, with 226 crashes recorded there in 2019. Another 215 collisions were reported over at Cambie Street and West 41 Avenue.

On Vancouver Island, both the number of crashes and the number of people are much lower.

Victoria’s intersection with the most run-ins last year was Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne Avenue, with 98 crashes.

Lower Mainland’s top 10 crash locations of 2019:

104 Ave. and 152 St., Surrey – 345 crashes

120 St. and 72 Ave., Surrey – 338

200 St offramp and Highway 1, Langley – 258

72 Ave. and King George Blvd., Surrey – 247

264 St. and Highway 1, Abbotsford – 236

Barnet Hwy. and Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam – 233

152 St. and 56 Ave., Surrey – 228

Boundary Rd. and Grandview Hwy., Vancouver and Burnaby – 226

76 Ave. and King George Blvd., Surrey – 225

Marine Drive and Taylor Way, West Vancouver – 219