Thousands of tickets sent out in the mail for B.C. drivers speeding through intersections

As the provincial government continues to activate intersection speed cameras, the number of tickets issued continues to climb.

According to new numbers posted on Monday, drivers received 7,353 speeding tickets from intersection cameras between October and December. There were 15 cameras active in November and December, up from 10 in October.

With just five cameras operating, there were 2,370 tickets handed out from July to September.

“It’s too early to tell if there has been any improvement in our driving behaviour yet. We will see more of the statistics as they come through over the course of the next year,” Delta Police chief Neil Dubord said.

The province started with five speed cameras in July and then added five more in October. As of the end of the year there were 15 activated, and all 35 will be activated by the end of March.

2:19 NDP government installing “leadfoot” cameras NDP government installing “leadfoot” cameras

There are currently 140 red light cameras in place. There has been a drop in the number of tickets issued for going through a red light.

From July to September there were 23,883 red light tickets issued. But from October to December the number dropped to 20,907.

“It’s surprising. That might indicate that people are paying more attention to the colour of the lights and how they get through the lights,” Dubord said.

“But it’s pretty early days to be able to tell that.”

The province will be activating additional intersection cameras additional on Feb. 24.

The new locations will be:

Barnet at Mariner Way, Coquitlam

Lougheed Hwy at Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam

Nordel Way at 84 Ave, Delta

200 St at 64 Ave, Langley

64 Ave at 152 St, Surrey

128 St at 88 Ave, Surrey

King George Blvd at 104 Ave, Surrey

152 St at 96 Ave, Surrey

The B.C. government says it confident it can win any legal challenge against new speed cameras.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the province’s lawyers are certain the intersection cameras will not face the same issues as the controversial photo radar program did.

2:04 Controversy over new intersection cameras Controversy over new intersection cameras

But Accumen Law lawyer Kyla Lee says she has seen examples of drivers being given reduced fines after a challenge over how fast the driver was going.

The cameras take three images to determine whether a vehicle is going through a red light. On top of that, drivers could be given tickets for excessive speeding at any point in the intersection.

The province will not be telling the public how fast a driver has to go to trigger one of new green light speeding cameras.

However, leaked audio of ICBC’s CEO obtained by Global News last year suggests the line could be 30 km/h over the speed limit.

Lee says it is hard to proof whether the cameras actually change driver behaviour, considering the tickets arrive in the mail long after the offence was occured.

“It’s not correcting the behaviour at the time that it is occuring,” Lee said.

“It’s no different that telling your dog, ‘don’t tear up my couch,’ four days after the dog tore up your couch.”

1:41 NDP government begins installation of intersection speed cameras NDP government begins installation of intersection speed cameras