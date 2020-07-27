Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

NHL says no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Edmonton welcomes 11 other NHL teams into hockey bubble
WATCH ABOVE: NHL teams from the western conference arrive in Edmonton Sunday. They're getting settled into life in the hub city bubble. Nicole Stillger has more.

The NHL is reporting that no player tested positive for COVID-19 over the final week of training camps.

The league said in a release Monday that 4,256 tests were administered to more than 800 players during the seven-day period from July 18-25.

Read more: NHL teams arrive in Canadian bubbles of Toronto, Edmonton ahead of league restart

The NHL had announced two positive cases from July 13, when Phase 3 of the league’s return-to-play plan commenced with the start of training camps, through July 17. The league said it administered 6,874 total tests during Phase 3.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All 24 teams entered the secure zones in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on Sunday to start Phase 4 of the plan.

NHL players move into their new bubbles
Story continues below advertisement

Each team will play on one exhibition game between Tuesday and Thursday before the best-of-five playoff qualifying series start Saturday.

The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the spread of the global pandemic.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNHLcoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesNHL PlayoffsNHL coronavirusnhl return to playEdmonton sportnhl hub citiesNHL COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers