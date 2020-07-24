Rogers Place ready to make multiple teams feel at home during NHL post-season

Just days ahead of the NHL post-season, Rogers Place in Edmonton is repaired and ready to rock after suffering water damage during a storm last Thursday.

The failure of a couple of rain water pipes caused water to come pouring into the terminus of Ford Hall, along with water damage in other areas.

“We had a bit of a scare, for sure, but there are no issues at all. Everything has been repaired,” said Steve Mayer, the NHL’s Chief Content Officer. “The control room that had some significant damage, all the equipment that was damaged has been replaced. We’ve turned on the ribbon boards, the scoreboards, all of our data. All back to normal. No problems at all.”

Mayer is stationed in Edmonton as Rogers Place is transformed to be one of the league’s two hub cities for the post-season. The television presentation will break new ground for viewers. There will be 32 cameras, up from 20 for a normal game. With no fans in the building, there will be never-before-used camera angles.

The games will have a new sound as well. EA Sports will provide supplemental crowd noise. The league will try to simulate the video in different arenas with team-specific presentations.

“When it is their home game, we will lean towards their traditions and those sounds, those chants, those goals songs,” explained Mayer, who said they might use goal songs for the visiting team. “That will feel a little neutral. When it comes to their fans participating, we are going to be taking into account which team in the home team.”

When not playing, teams will have to stay inside the “bubble” in downtown Edmonton. Areas will be fenced off around the Rogers Place the and their hotels. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 daily with testing lanes set-up inside Ford Hall.

But what happens if a player tests positive? NHL Medical Director Dr. Willem Meeuwisse says the strategy is similar to what happens with health care workers.

“You assume there’s a degree of exposure. In the health care setting, there are number of protective measures that can be taken, like we’re taking in the bubble. The one thing we cannot do with players is put masks on them when they play. But we’re mitigating that risk but doing testing on a daily basis.”

Meeuwisse says the NHL will do contact tracing depending on the degree of exposure. A high-degree of exposure could lead to quarantines.

Exhibition games will start at Rogers Place on Tuesday. The Oilers will play the Calgary Flames at 8:30 p.m. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m.