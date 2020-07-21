Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl named as finalist for NHL Hart Trophy

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers left-wing Artemi Panarin are the three finalists for the 2020 Hart Trophy.

The award is presented each year by the NHL to “the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Draisaitl led the league with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games, becoming the first German-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy.

He registered at least one point in 56 of his 71 appearances and recorded a league-best 33 multi-point performances.

MacKinnon ranked fifth in the NHL with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) in 69 games. The forward from Cole Harbour, N.S., finished the campaign among the league leaders in shots on goal (first, 318), power-play points (fourth, 31), assists (sixth, 58), power-play goals (tied sixth, 12) and goals (ninth, 35).

Panarin established a career high and ranked fourth in the NHL with 95 points (32 goals, 63 assists).

He topped the league with 46 even-strength assists and 71 even-strength points, while placing second in both assists (tied, 63) and plus/minus (plus-36).

The last time an Edmonton Oilers player won the Hart Trophy was in 2017, when new captain Connor McDavid was named the winner.

