Edmonton Oilers’ game times for qualifying round announced, all games will be on 630 CHED

Finally there is Edmonton Oilers hockey, and it will all be heard on 630 CHED.

The Oilers’ first game back after the pandemic pause is an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, July 28. It’ll start at 8:30 p.m.

The best-of-five qualifying round against the Chicago Blackhawks gets going on Saturday, Aug. 1 with the puck dropping at 1 p.m.

Game 2 is set for Monday, Aug. 3 with Game 3 on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Both those contests will begin at 8:30 p.m.

If Game 4 is needed, it goes on Friday, Aug. 7. Game 5 would be Saturday, Aug. 8. No start times have been announced for those games.

Jack Michaels will provide the play-by-play with colour commentary from Bob Stauffer. Former NHLer Rob Brown will provide in-depth analysis.

As usual, 630 CHED will air the Faceoff Show prior to each game and Overtime Openline after the final horn.

