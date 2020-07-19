Tyler Ennis feels he can fit in anywhere for Edmonton Oilers in post-season

It took a week for there to be a notable lineup shuffle at Edmonton Oilers training camp.

On Sunday, Tyler Ennis was on the left wing with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto. Andreas Athanasiou, who had been in the spot, was moved to play with Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald.

“I’ve watched scrimmages the other way and wanted to see how it worked today with those two guys flipped,” explained head coach Dave Tippett. “We talked about doing that early in camp. We’re going to try some different things.”

Athanasiou, 25, and Ennis, 30, are sure to be compared as the Oilers go into the post-season.

Both were acquired at the trade deadline on Feb. 24 with the goal of giving the team more depth up front.

So far it’s been Ennis making more an impact.

He had four points in nine games after the trade compared to two for Athanasiou. He’s also proven to be more versatile, showing he can make plays regardless of what line he’s on.

“I always have the same mentality,” Ennis said. “I know I have to compete every shift. I know I have to hound pucks, play my game, be confident. Be a leader.”

“Ennis is a veteran player who’s been around the league a long time. He’s played with, against a lot of good players. He’s not intimidated by good players,” Tippett said.

“He’s a smart player who plays the game smart. He plays the game efficient. He knows when to make the right play and when you have to move on and find something simpler.” Tweet This

“I enjoy playing with a lot of different guys. I think I can adapt to different linemates. I’m happy to be filling any role that’s necessary,” added Ennis. “I enjoy the nuances of different lines and different spots.”

As for Athanasiou, there’s no doubt a good player there. He scored 30 goals for Detroit in 2018/19 and has blazing speed. The Oilers gave up two second-round picks and Sam Gagner to get him, so they see him as someone who can contribute long term.

“Still trying to find exactly where the best fit for him is,” said Tippett. “You can tell he has speed, he has skill, but you’re just trying to find that niche for him in the lineup, that chemistry with somebody. That’s still a work in progress.”

Connor McDavid had the highlight of Sunday’s scrimmage, turning on the jets through the neutral zone, burning around a defender and flicking a shot over Mikko Koskinen’s shoulder and under the crossbar.

The Oilers will not practice on Monday.