Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving after vehicle strikes cruiser: police

A Peterborough man faces drug-impaired driving and mischief charges following a traffic stop early Monday in the city’s west end.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 a.m., officers received a call about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue. Police say the complainant followed the suspect vehicle to the area of Cherryhill Road and Redwood Drive while providing regular updates to police.

An officer located the suspect vehicle, which allegedly mounted a curb as it attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Redwood.

During a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to put the vehicle in park and it rolled backwards, striking the police cruiser.

Police say a drug recognition expert determined the driver was impaired by drug. Police say while in custody, the man allegedly caused damage to the holding cell area at the police station.

Willan Roy Dunbar, 22, of Park Street North, was charged with operation while impaired by drugs; mischief under $5,000; driving while suspended; and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Dunbar was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.

