Woman charged with drug-impaired driving after crash into Peterborough restaurant

A Delhi, Ont., woman faces drug-impaired driving charges following a collision in Peterborough’s west end on Saturday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., police received reports of a vehicle on Lansdowne Street West that struck a traffic pole before entering a restaurant parking lot and striking the building.
Officers located the driver of the vehicle in the vehicle. Police determined the woman was impaired by a drug.
The woman was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Berlyn Rymer, 22, of Delhi, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by a drug and possession of a Schedule I substance.
She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27, police said Monday morning.
