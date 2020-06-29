Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with drug-impaired driving after crash into Peterborough restaurant

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 12:46 pm
peterborough-police2
A woman faces drug-impaired driving charges following a crash on Saturday night on Lansdowne Street West. Peterborough Police Service

A Delhi, Ont., woman faces drug-impaired driving charges following a collision in Peterborough’s west end on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., police received reports of a vehicle on Lansdowne Street West that struck a traffic pole before entering a restaurant parking lot and striking the building.

Read more: Suspended Toronto driver charged with impaired on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough, OPP say

Officers located the driver of the vehicle in the vehicle. Police determined the woman was impaired by a drug.

The woman was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

Trending Stories

Berlyn Rymer, 22, of Delhi, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by a drug and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27, police said Monday morning.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough crimeDrug Impaired DrivingLansdowne Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers