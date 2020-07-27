Menu

Traffic

Female pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in north-end Toronto, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
The collision on Sheppard Avenue West happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The collision on Sheppard Avenue West happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. Nick Westoll / Global News

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end Sunday evening, police say.

Duty Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West, east of Wilson Heights Boulevard, at around 9:20 p.m. with reports a woman in her 20s was hit.

“She was attempting to cross Sheppard Avenue West mid-block … and as she crossed the road, she was struck by an eastbound vehicle,” he said, calling the collision “very preventable.”

Alldrit said the woman was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

In the immediate area of the collision, the overhead street lights appeared to be off. He said the traffic services unit was on the scene gathering evidence and probing the circumstances leading up to the collision, noting the lighting was going to be part of the unit’s investigation.

Alldrit said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

He said the woman’s death marks the 16th pedestrian fatality in Toronto in 2020.

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with dashcam or surveillance video was asked to call police.

