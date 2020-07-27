Female pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in north-end Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end Sunday evening, police say.

Duty Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West, east of Wilson Heights Boulevard, at around 9:20 p.m. with reports a woman in her 20s was hit.

“She was attempting to cross Sheppard Avenue West mid-block … and as she crossed the road, she was struck by an eastbound vehicle,” he said, calling the collision “very preventable.”

.@TorontoPolice say a woman crossing Sheppard Avenue West Sunday evening has died after being hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene. @TrafficServices is investigating the circumstances. The street light at the scene is burnt out, but it’s unclear yet if it was a factor. pic.twitter.com/NzAZjCtySU — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Alldrit said the woman was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

In the immediate area of the collision, the overhead street lights appeared to be off. He said the traffic services unit was on the scene gathering evidence and probing the circumstances leading up to the collision, noting the lighting was going to be part of the unit’s investigation.

READ MORE: Driver of broken down vehicle dead after being hit by truck on Highway 401 in Toronto, OPP say

Alldrit said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

He said the woman’s death marks the 16th pedestrian fatality in Toronto in 2020.

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with dashcam or surveillance video was asked to call police.

COLLISION:

Sheppard Av W + Wilson Heights Bl

– Victim taken to hospital by emergency run

– She has succumbed to her injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Scene is being re-constructed

– Roads will be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement