Traffic

Driver of broken down vehicle dead after being hit by truck on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 9:26 pm
The collision happened on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Weston Road Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old man has died after he was hit by a cement truck on Highway 401 in Toronto on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Weston Road at around 5:15 p.m. with reports of a collision.

“The pedestrian was outside of his vehicle, which was broken down and disabled and in the process of being hooked up by a heavy tow truck,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.

“Unfortunately the male somehow fell to the ground as he was walking around the area near live lanes of traffic and was struck by a cement truck that was travelling by in an adjacent lane.”

Schmidt said investigators were at the scene trying to get additional information and to speak with witnesses.

Part of the highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

