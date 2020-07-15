Driver of broken down vehicle dead after being hit by truck on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old man has died after he was hit by a cement truck on Highway 401 in Toronto on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Weston Road at around 5:15 p.m. with reports of a collision.

“The pedestrian was outside of his vehicle, which was broken down and disabled and in the process of being hooked up by a heavy tow truck,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.

A 30 year old man is dead after being struck by a cement truck after his vehicle was disabled and was being hooked up by a tow truck. #Hwy401 eb Weston Rd pic.twitter.com/SxygV6hBFM — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately the male somehow fell to the ground as he was walking around the area near live lanes of traffic and was struck by a cement truck that was travelling by in an adjacent lane.”

Schmidt said investigators were at the scene trying to get additional information and to speak with witnesses.

Part of the highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.