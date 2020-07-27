Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Conservation Officer Service euthanize bear on Coquitlam golf course

By John Copsey Global News
B.C. Conservation Officers euthanized a bear over the weekend that was deemed a public safety risk at a Coquitlam golf course.
B.C. Conservation Officers euthanized a bear over the weekend that was deemed a public safety risk at a Coquitlam golf course. British Columbia Conservation Officer Service

B.C. Conservation Officers euthanized a bear over the weekend that was deemed a public safety risk at a Coquitlam golf course.

Sgt. Todd Hunter says the bear had become habituated to human food on and off at the Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club, chasing golfers away, and going through their bags to get food.

Trending Stories

Hunter says there had been attempts to change the bear’s behaviour by working with the golf course to strictly prohibit food on the course.

He says that unfortunately, the bear’s behaviour did not change, and when officers responded to an incident on Saturday, the animal was put down.

Story continues below advertisement
FoodCoquitlamBearEuthanizeGolfersB.C. ConservationSgt. Todd HunterWestwood Plateau Golf and Country Club
Flyers
More weekly flyers