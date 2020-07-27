B.C. Conservation Officer Service euthanize bear on Coquitlam golf course

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Conservation Officers euthanized a bear over the weekend that was deemed a public safety risk at a Coquitlam golf course.

Sgt. Todd Hunter says the bear had become habituated to human food on and off at the Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club, chasing golfers away, and going through their bags to get food.

Hunter says there had been attempts to change the bear’s behaviour by working with the golf course to strictly prohibit food on the course.

He says that unfortunately, the bear’s behaviour did not change, and when officers responded to an incident on Saturday, the animal was put down.