10-year-old girl bitten by bear at popular North Vancouver park

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted July 25, 2020 12:43 am
The predator attack team is now searching for that bear.
The predator attack team is now searching for that bear. File / Getty Images

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a 10-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a bear in North Vancouver’s Rice Lake Park Friday afternoon.

The service said the girl was walking along the Rice Lake loop with her family around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.

Story continues below advertisement

A bystander was able to help scare the bear away.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, BCCOS said, and no one else was injured in the incident.

Read more: Two women taken to hospital after bear attack near Prince George, B.C.

The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is now searching for the bear.

The park is closed until further notice.

