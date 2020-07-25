10-year-old girl bitten by bear at popular North Vancouver park

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a 10-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a bear in North Vancouver’s Rice Lake Park Friday afternoon.

The service said the girl was walking along the Rice Lake loop with her family around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.

BEAR ATTACK | A 10-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a bear at Rice Lake Park in #NorthVan The girl was taken to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries. The #BCCOS Predator Attack Team is on scene; park is closed.

A bystander was able to help scare the bear away.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, BCCOS said, and no one else was injured in the incident.

The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is now searching for the bear.

The park is closed until further notice.