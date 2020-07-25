10-year-old girl bitten by bear at popular North Vancouver park

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a 10-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a bear in North Vancouver’s Rice Lake Park Friday afternoon.
The service said the girl was walking along the Rice Lake loop with her family around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.
A bystander was able to help scare the bear away.
The girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, BCCOS said, and no one else was injured in the incident.
The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is now searching for the bear.
The park is closed until further notice.
