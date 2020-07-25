Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

North Vancouver park to stay closed for at least 5 days after bear attack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 6:08 pm
10 year old girl injured in North Vancouver bear attack
A 10-year-old girl was injured in a North Vancouver bear attack. Nadia Stewart reports.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) expects a popular North Vancouver park to remain closed for at least five days, following a black bear attack.

According to the COS, a 10-year-old girl was walking the Rice Lake Loop trail in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve with her family when she was bitten in the leg around 3 p.m., Friday.

“It’s unusual for sure,” said COS Sgt. Dean Miller.

“Nobody wants to see their child approached and attacked by a black bear.”

Read more: 10-year-old girl bitten by bear at popular North Vancouver park

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The COS says it has received multiple sightings of a small black bear in the park, and Miller said there is concern the animal is not afraid of people.

Story continues below advertisement
Ask an Expert: Bear Safety
Ask an Expert: Bear Safety

“It sounds like the bear was food conditioned, human habituated,” he told Global News on Saturday.

Trending Stories

“A bear can learn these behaviours very quick and adapt, and this potentially could be the result of careless containment of food in the backcountry.”

Read more: ‘He’s running!’ Video shows black bear chasing B.C. mountain bikers down trail

Metro Vancouver has closed the conservation reserve, along with the Connector Trail that links it with Lynn Headwaters Regional Park.

Metro Vancouver says the bear has also been spotted in Headwaters park.

The COS has deployed officers and traps to the conservation reserve, and said it expects to have a presence in the area until at least Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 10-year-old girl mauled by bear in Port Coquitlam

People making use of the North Vancouver backcountry are being advised to travel in groups, make noise and carry bear spray.

The COS is also reminding people to always secure food and other attractants, and to never feed a bear.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BearBlack Bearbear attackConservation Officer ServiceCOS10-year-old Girl10-year-old girl bear bitenorth vancouver bear attacknorth vancouver black bearnorth vancouver black bear attackrice lake bear attackseymour bear attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers