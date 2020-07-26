Winnipeg movie fanatics head back to theatres as phase four sets in

Send this page to someone via email

This marks the opening weekend under the provinces’s newly implemented phase four rules, after phase three restrictions were further eased on Saturday.

Phase four sees casinos and movie theatres reopen at 30 per cent.

In the initial plan which was amended by province on Thursday, both industries were slated to see a capacity increase to 50 per cent.

The changeover means Manitobans can now enjoy a movie theatre experience for the first time in over four months.

Cineplex has opened it’s SilverCity St. Vital and Scotiabank Theatre (Polo Park), and Landmark Cinemas is now welcoming back film-goers at Grant Park Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m excited. It’s been a long time since the movies have been open and it’s just another thing to do,” said a young boy attending Jurassic Park at Grant Park Mall.

But along with the excitement, comes hesitation for some moviegoers as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Manitoba.

Nicole Andino visited Grant Park over the weekends but due to concerns surrounding the pandemic, she won’t be taking her three kids to the movies anytime soon.

“Maybe in the next couple weeks, because they just opened. I’m just afraid that everyone’s going to be in there and they’re going to be bombarded. I guess they’re getting used to their procedures,” says Andino.

Things are looking much different inside Landmark Cinemas at Grant Park, from floor markings to uniformed safety officers, and frequent wipe downs of public spaces.

“When you arrive at the concessions, there’s plexiglass shields, the staff are all wearing masks and really just making sure by the way we schedule showtimes, you never end up with any congestion in the lobby and in the theater,” says Landmark Cinemas’ chief executive officer, Bill Walker.

One many new changes at Landmark Cinemas involves the addition of ‘Hygiene Officers’.

Walker told Global News that he’d like to see the 30 per cent capacity limit on movie theaters increased.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thirty per cent in Grant Park is really not the same as 30 percent in Polo Park for example. We are lobbying to try to get that changed because ultimately with physical distancing as we’ve done in every other province, we can have up to 45 percent capacity and still maintain all of the physical distancing that you could ever want in the particular complex,” Walker explained.

Despite numerous protocol changes inside the theater, movie fanatic Scott Houska plans to continue taking advantage of throwback favourite movies being played at theaters, as a result of numerous productions being halted amid the pandemic.

“We kind of did some research before we went and it seems like it’s going to be a pretty comfortable atmosphere so yeah not nervous at all, sad about the no refills,” he laughed.

4:15 Weekend Entertainment: socially-distanced festivals and movies Weekend Entertainment: socially-distanced festivals and movies

Story continues below advertisement