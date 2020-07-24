Coronavirus: Winnipeg theatres reopen, but moviegoing experience has changed

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg movie fans will finally get to experience the big screen again as Manitoba enters the fourth phase of its reopening on the weekend, but going to the cinema will look a bit different than it did pre-pandemic.

Cineplex is opening up its SilverCity St. Vital and Scotiabank Theatre (Polo Park) on Saturday, and Sara Moore, senior vice president of marketing, says there are plenty of precautions in place.

“You’ve reserved your seats, you get to the door, and we’re actually going to greet you outside the theatre,” she said.

“We also have masks available if you want one and didn’t bring one. We can hand one to you before you go into the theatre.”

Moore says while theatres are limited to 30 per cent of capacity, Cineplex felt it was important to get theatres open so people could enjoy new movies once again.

“It’s really important that we get the theatres open. That’s the critical part,” she said.

“We want to be able to make sure that we can get people in — that we can get them enjoying the theatre experience again. That’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Movie theatres are among the facilities being permitted to open in the province’s Stage 4 — which initially included even further loosened restrictions on things like interprovincial travel, but after a negative response from Manitobans, the province scaled it back.

1:24 Coronavirus: Community rallying together to save Winnipeg's Park Theatre Coronavirus: Community rallying together to save Winnipeg's Park Theatre "While Manitoba's response to COVID-19 has been led by scientific evidence and the advice of our public health professionals, we need to keep listening to what Manitobans are ready to accept and support at each phase of our recovery efforts," said Health Minister Cameron Friesen on Wednesday."I want to thank Manitobans for their valuable input and commitment to keep the virus at bay as we continue to take a balanced and measured approach at restarting our economy."

