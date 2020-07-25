Ontario government reports 138 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death; 38,543 total cases

Send this page to someone via email

As the Ontario government marks processing two million coronavirus tests, officials confirmed 138 new cases across the province.

“Having processed nearly 30,000 tests yesterday, we’ve now processed over [two million] tests since the pandemic started,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in an update on Twitter Saturday morning.

“Testing will remain a critical part of our plan to defeat this virus.”

As of Saturday morning, the government said 38,543 have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that another person died since Friday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 2,759.

In total, 34,240 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 140 people since Friday.

Of the 97 people in Ontario hospitals Saturday morning, 30 are in intensive care units and 21 people are on ventilators.

According to a summary of data published by Public Health Ontario, a bulk of the increase in cases were in people between the ages of 20 and 39 — which has been similar to recent increases.

As of Friday, that age group represented 66 of 138 new cases. There were 25 new cases in people who are 19 or younger, 29 new cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 15 new cases between the ages of 60 and 79 and three new cases in people who are 80 or older.

It was also revealed that 14 health-care workers and three residents in Ontario’s long-term care homes tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Public health units in Windsor-Essex, Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region reported higher numbers of increases in cases compared to other regions in the province. Of the 138 new cases in Ontario, 33 were in Windsor-Essex County, 28 were in Ottawa, 23 were in Toronto and 12 were in Peel Region.

