Coronavirus: The Big Apple in Colborne, Ont., masks up

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Big Apple, a familiar sight for anyone driving down Ontario’s 401 Highway, has joined the mask-up movement.

The owners of the Big Apple in Colborne, Ont., confirmed to Global News they had affixed a giant mask to the roadside staple.

They plan to paint “The Big Apple” on the mask later today.

More than just a roadside attraction, the Big Apple is a popular stop for Ontario drivers seeking homemade pies and other apple-based baked goods.

The Big Apple was among companies supporting front-line health-care workers through the Feed Our Heroes campaign earlier in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The company baked hundreds of pies for hospital workers back in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It must be very hard on them. It’s hard on everybody,” said Sylvie Nagy, who works as The Big Apple’s general manager.

“If [baking pies] is all I can help with, then at least I know I’m doing what I can,” she said.

Wearing masks indoors was made mandatory in Northumberland County on July 13.

2:34 Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale