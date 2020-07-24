Menu

Coronavirus: The Big Apple in Colborne, Ont., masks up

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 12:53 pm
Colborne’s own Big Apple masking up
Northumberland County mandated the use of face masks inside every place of business on July 13th. And now the county staple that can be seen on Highway 401 is leading by example with its own mask.

The Big Apple, a familiar sight for anyone driving down Ontario’s 401 Highway, has joined the mask-up movement.

The owners of the Big Apple in Colborne, Ont., confirmed to Global News they had affixed a giant mask to the roadside staple.

They plan to paint “The Big Apple” on the mask later today.

More than just a roadside attraction, the Big Apple is a popular stop for Ontario drivers seeking homemade pies and other apple-based baked goods.

Read more: Coronavirus: Niagara Region wineries set to reopen to tourists

The Big Apple was among companies supporting front-line health-care workers through the Feed Our Heroes campaign earlier in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company baked hundreds of pies for hospital workers back in April.

“It must be very hard on them. It’s hard on everybody,” said Sylvie Nagy, who works as The Big Apple’s general manager.

“If [baking pies] is all I can help with, then at least I know I’m doing what I can,” she said.

Wearing masks indoors was made mandatory in Northumberland County on July 13.

