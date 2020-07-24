Calgary man claims $1M Lotto Max maxmillions prize

Send this page to someone via email

Buying a lottery ticket paid off for one Calgary man who is now $1-million richer after winning the maxmillions prize in the April 3 Lotto Max draw.

Clint Greggersen couldn’t believe his luck when he found out he had picked up a winning ticket.

“I was jumping up and down and yelling,” he said.

Greggersen said he plans on being smart with the money, but might indulge in a little treat for himself as well.

“I’m going to invest it and pay off some bills,” he said. “Might also buy a new motorcycle.”

Greggersen bought his quick-pick winning ticket at the Lotto Express kiosk located at 101-755 Lake Bonavista Drive in southeast Calgary.

The day after the draw in April, Greggersen said he knew he had won — but he waited until he could make an appointment and claim his prize in person.

Lottery prize offices in Alberta were closed to the public for in-person claims until early June as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max (at all prize levels) has awarded more than $12 billion in prizes. Maxmillions draws of $1 million each kick in when the main jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million.

Last year, the WCLC told Global News the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot or a Maxmillions prize are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play (a $5 Lotto Max purchase gives the player three lines of seven numbers).

Lotto Max tickets can purchased until 9:30 p.m. CT / 8:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. PT on the night of the draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.