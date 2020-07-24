Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary man claims $1M Lotto Max maxmillions prize

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 8:49 pm
Lotto Max to increase jackpot cap to $70 million
Lotto Max announced its plans on Friday to increase the jackpot cap to $70 million in 2019, and add a second draw date on Tuesdays.

Buying a lottery ticket paid off for one Calgary man who is now $1-million richer after winning the maxmillions prize in the April 3 Lotto Max draw.

Clint Greggersen couldn’t believe his luck when he found out he had picked up a winning ticket.

“I was jumping up and down and yelling,” he said.

Greggersen said he plans on being smart with the money, but might indulge in a little treat for himself as well.

“I’m going to invest it and pay off some bills,” he said. “Might also buy a new motorcycle.”

Read more: Calgary man claims $50M lottery win months after draw

Greggersen bought his quick-pick winning ticket at the Lotto Express kiosk located at 101-755 Lake Bonavista Drive in southeast Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

The day after the draw in April, Greggersen said he knew he had won — but he waited until he could make an appointment and claim his prize in person.

Lottery prize offices in Alberta were closed to the public for in-person claims until early June as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Lotto Max jackpot jumps to $70M, adds another weekly draw day

Since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max (at all prize levels) has awarded more than $12 billion in prizes. Maxmillions draws of $1 million each kick in when the main jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million.

Last year, the WCLC told Global News the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot or a Maxmillions prize are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play (a $5 Lotto Max purchase gives the player three lines of seven numbers).

Lotto Max tickets can purchased until 9:30 p.m. CT / 8:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. PT on the night of the draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lotto MaxGamblingWestern Canada Lottery CorporationWCLCLotto Max MaxmillionsCalgary Lotto Max winnerCalgary Maxmillions winnerMaxmillions winnerAlberta maxmillions winnerClint GreggersenClint Greggersen lotto win
Flyers
More weekly flyers