Former SMU groundskeeper found guilty of sexual assault for a 2nd time

Matthew Albert Percy gritted his teeth and shook his head as he found out he had been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm on Friday.

Justice Joshua Arnold delivered a brief statement, saying that he was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Percy, a former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper, had sexually assaulted a then-19-year-old woman at a Dalhousie University residence on Dec. 6, 2014.

Percy had pleaded not guilty to the charge and the trial was heard by a judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

During the trial, she testified to meeting Percy after partying at Cheers, a bar that existed at the time in The Dome, a multi-level nightclub in downtown Halifax.

She said Percy invited her to get poutine at a nearby takeout restaurant, only for them to stop at the nearby Toothy Moose bar for a drink before getting the food.

The complainant testified that she did not remember the trip but that the pair eventually ended up at her Dalhousie residence on LeMarchant Street.

She has alleged that Percy assaulted her multiple times, in both her bedroom and the nearby washroom, leaving her with bite marks on her neck and painful bruises on her rear that left her unable to sit down for days.

The complainant testified that she “clearly told Percy no” as he violently initiated anal sex.

It’s contrasted with the videotaped police interview with Percy, recorded only days after the incident.

Percy portrayed the evening as passionate but rough sex between two consenting individuals.

He admitted to not using a condom but said he noticed scratch marks and injuries on the complainant’s rear that he compared to having “slid on turf” before they moved to the washroom.

He said he asked the complainant how she got them, to which she replied: “You did that to me.”

Percy described the complainant as initially resistant to having anal sex before she ultimately said yes.

“I never meant to hurt her and I just wanted to have a good time and release some stress,” Percy said in the video.

Percy’s case before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court is his third sexual assault trial. The first two incidents occurred in September 2017 and involved Saint Mary’s University students.

The former groundskeeper was found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism in one trial but was acquitted on charges of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism in the other.

Percy has already served a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. He has been denied bail while awaiting trial on this charge and another case scheduled for trial this year.

More to come