Canada reports 7 new coronavirus deaths while cases top 113,000

Canada on Friday announced 533 new cases of the novel coronavirus as well as seven new deaths.

The newly reported figures — which are tallied from federal and provincial health figures from across Canada — bring Canada’s total cases and death toll to 113,171 and 8,881, respectively.

Overall, 98,872 cases are considered recovered and more than 4.2 million tests have been conducted across Canada.

Worldwide, the coronavirus continues to spread, as the World Health Organization announced a record increase in daily cases, according to Reuters.

The global caseload rose by at least 284,196 in the past 24 hours, with the U.S., Brazil, India and South Africa reporting some of the highest daily increases in cases.

The global death toll has also jumped by 9,753 — the biggest single-day increase in worldwide fatalities since a record high of 9,797 deaths at the end of April.

Ontario saw three new deaths and close to 200 new cases. More than 60 per cent of Friday’s new cases were people under 40, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The province now has nearly 38,500 cases — a third of Canada’s total caseload. Close to 89 per cent are considered recovered, while more than 2,700 people have died.

Quebec recorded 163 new cases and one new death, leaving it with a little over 58,000 cases, the highest caseload in the country. It also amounts to more than 5,600 deaths — the highest death toll in the country.

Alberta reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as two more deaths. The newly released numbers bring the province’s total confirmed coronavirus infections to over 10,000, as well as 178 total deaths.

At least 8,567 people have since recovered from the virus within the province, however.

British Columbia also reported 26 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus on July 24, including one “epi-linked” case. The newly announced cases brings the provincial total to 3,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 22 additional cases that are considered epidemiologically linked.

An additional death was also reported by the coastal province on Friday, raising its death toll 191.

Saskatchewan saw 27 new cases, bringing the provincial caseload to 1,099 cases. There are 235 active cases in the province, with the health ministry warning that there is “no region in Saskatchewan without active cases.”

Manitoba recorded nine new confirmed cases, for a total of 371. The province is set to ease more restrictions starting Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the only Atlantic province to report a new case Friday. It now has 265 cases, three of them active.

Nova Scotia saw no new cases on Friday, marking its ninth day in a row without any new infections. The province has one active case remaining, and has made masks mandatory in most indoor public spaces beginning July 31.

New Brunswick has three active cases left, with no new ones announced on Friday. The province has seen two deaths so far, and a total of 170 cases.

Prince Edward Island has two active cases left, out of a total of 36.

All three territories have seen zero deaths and two have seen a low number of confirmed cases so far, with Nunavut remaining the only region in Canada yet to confirm a positive case of COVID-19.

The Northwest Territories has five cases, all of which have long recovered. The Yukon announced one new case on Friday — a resident who tested positive outside of the territory — leaving the territory with 14 cases, 11 of which have recovered.

Globally, the coronavirus has seen more than 15.6 million cases and over 638,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. continues to report the highest caseload and death toll in the world, with more than four million cases and over 144,000 deaths.

— With files by Reuters and Global News reporters Gabby Rodrigues, Kalina Laframboise, Alexander Quon, Aya Al-Hakim, Thomas Piller, Simon Little and Demi Knight