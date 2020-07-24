Quebec continues to see uptick in new COVID-19 cases as province reports 163 more infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 58,243, as the province continues to see an uptick in new infections.

The province, which leads Canada in both caseload and deaths, also saw one new death.

The health crisis has killed 5,663 Quebecers since the COVID-19 pandemic first bore down in March. The majority of victims are over the age of 70.

There are 220 patients in hospital, a decrease of one from the previous day. Of those, 12 people are in intensive care.

Authorities say 16,383 tests were administered Wednesday, the last day for which data is available.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’ outbreak in Canada, has reported 28,340 cases and 3,434 deaths to date.