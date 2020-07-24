Ontario reports 195 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths; total cases at 38,405

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 38,405.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 128 cases, or 66 per cent, of Friday’s count are from people under the age of 40.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,758, as three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 34,100 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 89 per cent of cases.

Friday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Windsor-Essex with 57 new cases, Toronto with 31 more cases, Ottawa with 27 new cases, Peel Region with 18 cases and Chatham-Kent with 13 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 26 of 34 PHUs (public health units) are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott said in a tweet Friday morning.

Ontario processed nearly 29,000 #COVID19 tests. After seeing an uptick in hospitalizations yesterday, the number of patients in hospital has decreased to 141 today. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 24, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

17,818 people are male — an increase of 114 cases.

20,298 people are female — an increase of 83 cases.

2,088 people are 19 and under — an increase of 49 cases.

11,624 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 79 cases.

11,610 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 51 cases.

7,056 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 11 cases.

6,020 people are 80 and over — an increase of five cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has completed 1,988,909 tests so far for the virus. This is up 28,809 tests from the previous day. There are 25,550 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 141 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by 13 from the previous day), with 31 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 20 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 14 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 17 active cases among long-term care residents and 51 active cases among staff.