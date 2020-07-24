7 more regions now in Stage 3 including some of GTA, Hamilton, Niagara areas

Send this page to someone via email

More Ontario regions are officially now in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan that permits indoor dining and recreation, gyms and an increase to gathering limits.

The following seven regions in the province moved into Stage 3 on Friday, July 24 at 12:01 a.m.:

York Region.

Durham Region.

Halton Region.

Hamilton.

Niagara Region.

Haldimand-Norfolk.

Lambton.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 for a little while longer due to the number of COVID-19 cases seen daily in these areas.

The rest of Ontario moved into Stage 3 last Friday.

As part of Stage 3, indoor dining (except for buffet operations) will be allowed to resume at restaurants and bars.

Story continues below advertisement

Gyms will be permitted to reopen with strict measures in place.

Attractions like galleries, zoos, museums, movie theatres and performing arts venues will be able to reopen with public health measures in place. Convention centres, live shows and playgrounds will too be allowed to open.

Gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people when indoors and a maximum of 100 people outdoors.

The government said individuals will still be required to maintain physical distancing with people from outside of their social circle, which remains capped at 10 people.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca.