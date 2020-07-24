Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Yukon reports 1 new coronavirus case as resident tests positive outside territory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2020 3:44 pm
Coronavirus: Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date
WATCH: Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date

Another Yukon resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the territory’s total infection rate to 14 people.

Read more: Coronavirus travel restrictions between Yukon, B.C. to be lifted by July

Yukon’s chief medical health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says in a news release that the resident became infected outside the territory and is now in self-isolation.

Experts say COVID-19 myths cause for concern
Experts say COVID-19 myths cause for concern

He says the person won’t be returning to Yukon until they are no longer infectious.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Three of the 14 people contracted the illness outside Yukon and were all diagnosed after July 1.

Read more: Sending federal employees home with pay during coronavirus pandemic may cost over $600M

Eleven people who tested positive before July 1 have all recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hanley says the latest infection is a good reminder that the precautions residents take at home should also be followed while they’re travelling.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesYukonyukon coronavirusyukon covid19
Flyers
More weekly flyers