Yukon reports 1 new coronavirus case as resident tests positive outside territory

Another Yukon resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the territory’s total infection rate to 14 people.

Yukon’s chief medical health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says in a news release that the resident became infected outside the territory and is now in self-isolation.

He says the person won’t be returning to Yukon until they are no longer infectious.

Three of the 14 people contracted the illness outside Yukon and were all diagnosed after July 1.

Eleven people who tested positive before July 1 have all recovered.

Hanley says the latest infection is a good reminder that the precautions residents take at home should also be followed while they’re travelling.