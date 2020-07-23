Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Free coffee, donuts greet Hamilton’s waste collection workers

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
A Tim Horton's franchise owner set up a drive thru coffee trailer inside of Hamilton's waste collection yard on Thursday morning.
A Tim Horton's franchise owner set up a drive thru coffee trailer inside of Hamilton's waste collection yard on Thursday morning. Ken Mann

A Tim Horton’s franchise owner says it’s about recognizing those who have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their city clean.

Maureen Sauve, along with husband David and daughter Lauren, set up a drive-thru coffee trailer inside of Hamilton’s waste collection yard on Thursday morning.

Read more: City of Hamilton, waste collectors find common ground

Operators starting their shifts were able to drive their garbage trucks up to the window, order free coffee and donuts, and hit the road.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Steven Bailey, the city’s superintendent of waste collection, says it’s a “fantastic” recognition for a group of workers who “haven’t missed a beat” during COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Bailey says there was “fear at the beginning,” but they’ve persevered through changing safety measures and stuck with it.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Weekly garbage collection to continue in Hamilton through 2028

Maureen Sauve acknowledges it has been a “stressful” time for the workers, “handling everything that everybody else has touched.”

She adds that Thursday’s event is part of her family’s ongoing way of saying thank you to front-line workers.

Toronto murals honour COVID-19 front-line workers
Toronto murals honour COVID-19 front-line workers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Tim HortonsHamilton COVID-19Hamilton CoronavirusHamilton waste collectionFront Line WorkerFree Coffee
Flyers
More weekly flyers