Free coffee, donuts greet Hamilton’s waste collection workers

A Tim Horton’s franchise owner says it’s about recognizing those who have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their city clean.

Maureen Sauve, along with husband David and daughter Lauren, set up a drive-thru coffee trailer inside of Hamilton’s waste collection yard on Thursday morning.

Operators starting their shifts were able to drive their garbage trucks up to the window, order free coffee and donuts, and hit the road.

Steven Bailey, the city’s superintendent of waste collection, says it’s a “fantastic” recognition for a group of workers who “haven’t missed a beat” during COVID-19.

Bailey says there was “fear at the beginning,” but they’ve persevered through changing safety measures and stuck with it.

Maureen Sauve acknowledges it has been a “stressful” time for the workers, “handling everything that everybody else has touched.”

She adds that Thursday’s event is part of her family’s ongoing way of saying thank you to front-line workers.

