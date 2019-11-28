Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Weekly garbage collection to continue in Hamilton through 2028

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 28, 2019 9:39 am
A motion supporting biweekly garbage pickup in Hamilton was rejected by the city's public works committee on Monday.
A motion supporting biweekly garbage pickup in Hamilton was rejected by the city's public works committee on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

There will be no changes to the frequency of waste collection in Hamilton after city council stood by last week’s public works committee decision, voting 8-7 on Wednesday night not to study the costs and other implications of switching to garbage collection every second week.

Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko believes the city could potentially save $3 million each year by switching to biweekly trash pickup while extending the life of its landfill through better recycling and use of green bins.

READ MORE: Discussion of biweekly garbage collection returns to Hamilton city council

Danko pushed for the biweekly option to be included as city staff prepare to seek tenders for a new seven-year contract that will run from 2021 to 2028.

Council’s decision means companies bidding for the contract will instead be restricted to weekly collection of Hamilton’s garbage.

READ MORE: Black plastics, polystyrene, coffee cup lids join the blue box unwanted list

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla stressed that he views weekly pickup as an “essential service,” while Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson was skeptical of the potential cost savings under biweekly collection and Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson worried about an increase in illegal dumping.

Johnson remembered switching from a two-bag weekly garbage limit to one bag several years ago, adding that “if you want to know where that second bag went, just take a drive out into the rural area.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of HamiltonHamilton city councilHamilton Public WorksHamilton waste collectionlloyd fergusonSam MerullaJohn Paul DankoBrenda JohnsonHamilton garbage collectionbiweekly garbage collectiongarbage collection HamiltonHamilton garbageHamilton illegal dumping
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.