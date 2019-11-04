Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Discussion of biweekly garbage collection returns to Hamilton city council

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 4, 2019 2:29 pm
Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko believes collecting garbage every other week would result in big future cost savings for the city.
Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko believes collecting garbage every other week would result in big future cost savings for the city. Don Mitchell / Global News

The idea of switching garbage collection to every other week is back on the discussion table in Hamilton.

Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko is asking for the option to be studied before the awarding of the city’s next waste collection contract.

READ MORE: Ontario government to make product producers responsible for Blue Box program

Danko believes collecting garbage every other week would result in big future cost savings for the city at a time when council is grappling with ways to avoid hitting taxpayers with a 5.5 per cent residential tax increase in 2020.

Danko also sees it as a way to improve the city’s rate of diverting materials away from landfill.

“If we’re going to save money, now is the time for looking at different options,” Danko says, since city staff are preparing to send out a request for proposals for a waste collection contract that will run from 2021 until 2028.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hamilton’s composting plant to resume operations at one-third capacity

Danko’s motion, to be discussed in two weeks during the next meeting of Hamilton’s public works committee, would not affect the weekly collection of recyclables, compostables and leaf and yard waste.

Several neighbouring municipalities have already switched to collecting landfill waste every other week.

READ MORE: Survey finds 95% satisfaction with waste collection in Hamilton

Regional Council in Niagara, where the change takes effect next fall, was the most recent municipality to make the move in hopes of decreasing the amount of food waste in garbage containers.

Hamilton politicians have rejected the idea of garbage collection every other week several times over the past two decades, but Danko thinks “we’re at the point now where there’s maturity with our residents, that they’re used to where to put landfill waste, recycling and organics.”

READ MORE: Hamilton politicians back vision of phasing out single-use plastics

As a result, he says: “It’s not such as big of a change today as it might have been in the past.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton city councilGarbage Collectionhamilton politicsHamilton taxesWaste CollectionHamilton waste collectionJohn Paul DankoHamilton politiciansbi-weekly garbageHamilton bi-weekly garbageHamilton garbage collectionHamilton landfill
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.