Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

2 people killed after vehicle collides with moose in northern Alberta: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 7:31 am
Wood Buffalo RCMP say the driver and a passenger died at the scene.
Wood Buffalo RCMP say the driver and a passenger died at the scene. Global News/File

Two people died in a collision in northern Alberta early Thursday morning, according to Wood Buffalo RCMP.

A vehicle crashed into a moose on Highway 881, about 20 kilometres north of the hamlet of Conklin, at around 12:30 a.m., police said. The driver and a passenger died at the scene, according to RCMP.

Lloydminster man killed in head-on crash on northern Alberta highway

Two other passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic on Highway 881 around the crash site was being rerouted as Wood Buffalo RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst investigated the fatal collision.

1 dead after fiery crash in northern Alberta

RCMP said the names of the victims will not be released.

Conklin is about 150 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

Edmonton man recovering after surviving crash that killed 4 others
Edmonton man recovering after surviving crash that killed 4 others
