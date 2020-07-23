2 people killed after vehicle collides with moose in northern Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died in a collision in northern Alberta early Thursday morning, according to Wood Buffalo RCMP.

A vehicle crashed into a moose on Highway 881, about 20 kilometres north of the hamlet of Conklin, at around 12:30 a.m., police said. The driver and a passenger died at the scene, according to RCMP.

Two other passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic on Highway 881 around the crash site was being rerouted as Wood Buffalo RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst investigated the fatal collision.

RCMP said the names of the victims will not be released.

Conklin is about 150 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

