Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 1:16 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. .
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. . Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Alberta’s top doctor will be hosting an update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the latest information related to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give the update, which will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, the province had a total of 1,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 877 recoveries.

The total number of deaths in Alberta was 46.

READ MORE: Alberta expands testing to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

In Monday’s update, Hinshaw said the province will be expanding testing to now include any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Albertans should take the AHS online assessment in order to arrange testing.

Hinshaw noted Monday that the expanded testing could lead to a jump in case numbers.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz

