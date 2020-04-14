Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Alberta’s top doctor will be hosting an update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the latest information related to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give the update, which will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, the province had a total of 1,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 877 recoveries.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The total number of deaths in Alberta was 46.

In Monday’s update, Hinshaw said the province will be expanding testing to now include any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Albertans should take the AHS online assessment in order to arrange testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw noted Monday that the expanded testing could lead to a jump in case numbers.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz