Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Alberta ATV collision: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 5:14 pm
File shot of RCMP vehicle.
File shot of RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP said alcohol was likely a factor in a fatal ATV collision near Rocky Mountain House early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:15 a.m., first responders were called to a head-on collision involving two all-terrain vehicles near Highway 752 and Range Road 100A.

READ MORE: Alberta Injury Prevention Centre says ‘don’t be one of the 14 deaths this year’

The driver of one of the ATVs, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene.

The three people on the other ATV were injured, including the 42-year-old driver who was flown to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS, according to police. RCMP said the other two riders sustained minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the collision are from the Rocky Mountain House area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP say man killed after ATV hits tree in northern Alberta

RCMP said while the fatal crash is still being investigated, alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rocky Mountain HouseRocky Mountain House RCMPATV fatalalberta atvAlberta ATV collisionAlberta ATV fatalRocky Mountain House ATV fatal
Flyers
More weekly flyers