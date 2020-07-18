Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Alberta ATV collision: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said alcohol was likely a factor in a fatal ATV collision near Rocky Mountain House early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:15 a.m., first responders were called to a head-on collision involving two all-terrain vehicles near Highway 752 and Range Road 100A.

The driver of one of the ATVs, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene.

The three people on the other ATV were injured, including the 42-year-old driver who was flown to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS, according to police. RCMP said the other two riders sustained minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the collision are from the Rocky Mountain House area, police said.

RCMP said while the fatal crash is still being investigated, alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

