Canada

RCMP say man killed after ATV hits tree in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 7:26 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating a deadly collision involving an all-terrain vehicle in northern Alberta on Friday.

Police said officers responded to an ATV crash near Highway 881 and the Janvier access road at about 10:40 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the adult male driver and lone occupant of an all-terrain vehicle collided with a tree,” RCMP said in a news relase.

Police added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alberta RCMPATVWood Buffalo RCMPhighway 881OHVOff-highway vehicleDeadly ATV crash
