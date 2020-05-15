RCMP say man killed after ATV hits tree in northern Alberta

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating a deadly collision involving an all-terrain vehicle in northern Alberta on Friday.
Police said officers responded to an ATV crash near Highway 881 and the Janvier access road at about 10:40 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation reveals the adult male driver and lone occupant of an all-terrain vehicle collided with a tree,” RCMP said in a news relase.
Police added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
