RCMP say man killed after ATV hits tree in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating a deadly collision involving an all-terrain vehicle in northern Alberta on Friday.

Police said officers responded to an ATV crash near Highway 881 and the Janvier access road at about 10:40 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the adult male driver and lone occupant of an all-terrain vehicle collided with a tree,” RCMP said in a news relase.

Police added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Alberta issues fire ban, OHV restrictions in Forest Protection Areas amid COVID-19 pandemic

0:35 Quads, off-road vehicles banned on Alberta’s forest protection area Quads, off-road vehicles banned on Alberta’s forest protection area

Story continues below advertisement