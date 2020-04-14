Alberta to announce plan to reduce human-caused wildfires during COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Alberta government officials are set to release details on how the province plans to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta’s minister of Agriculture and Forestry, along with officials from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire are scheduled to speak about new measures to reduce human-caused wildfires at noon Tuesday.

Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

Wildfire season in Alberta started on March 1, one month earlier than any other province.

Officials with Alberta government said nearly 1,000 wildfires burned more than 880,000 hectares in the province in 2019.

3:19 Our Stories: Reflecting on the northern Alberta wildfires Our Stories: Reflecting on the northern Alberta wildfires

The Chuckegg Creek wildfire near High Level forced roughly 5,000 people from their homes. It was over 350,000 hectares in size and burned out of control for 70 days last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said more than 70 per cent of Alberta wildfires were caused by humans last year.