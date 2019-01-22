Traffic
January 22, 2019 5:28 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 5:31 pm

Lloydminster man killed in head-on crash on northern Alberta highway

A 40-year-old man from Lloydminster was killed when the car he was driving collided with a semi-truck in northern Alberta on Monday, according to the RCMP.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers responded to the crash at about 3:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a car was travelling east on Highway 55 and collided head on with a westbound semi-tractor,” the RCMP said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Traffic on Highway 55 was rerouted for several hours while police investigated the crash. On Tuesday, police said no charges will be laid.

