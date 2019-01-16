Woman and toddler killed in crash on central Alberta highway

A little boy was among two people killed when a car collided with a truck northwest of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., late Wednesday morning, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to a crash on Highway 756 at about 11:30 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a car with two occupants was travelling northbound on Highway 756 when it lost control and collided with an oncoming southbound truck with two occupants,” the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday night.

“Road conditions at the time were reported as slippery due to freezing rain in the area.”

The 35-year-old woman driving the car and the four-year-old boy who was in the vehicle with her were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said both victims were from O’Chiese First Nation.

Two men were in the truck and the RCMP said both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no charges would be laid in connection with the crash.

Rocky Mountain House is located about 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and about 220 kilometres northwest of Calgary.