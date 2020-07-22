RCMP seek witnesses, video in Maple Ridge crash that killed 23-year-old cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ridge Meadows RCMP is appealing for new witnesses and dashcam video in connection with a collision that killed a cyclist on Monday.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck in the 26000-block of Lougheed Highway around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators are putting together a timeline of the events leading up to the crash, and want to hear from anyone who:

was travelling on Lougheed Highway between 240 th Street and Spilsbury Street at around 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Street and Spilsbury Street at around 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. saw the vehicle or cyclists prior to the collision

witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage of the collision

has dash camera footage of the pickup truck or cyclists in the moments leading up to the collision

The truck is a grey, four-door Ford pickup with an XTR 4×4 decal on the rear box.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal Christmas Day collision involving cyclist shuts down road to Cypress Mountain

RCMP say the driver of the truck, a 37-year-old Mission man, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say initial investigation suggests that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

3:47 Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders