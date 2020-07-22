Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek witnesses, video in Maple Ridge crash that killed 23-year-old cyclist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 5:04 pm
A marketing image of the type of truck involved in the fatal crash on Monday, July 20, 2020.
A marketing image of the type of truck involved in the fatal crash on Monday, July 20, 2020. Shane MacKichan

Ridge Meadows RCMP is appealing for new witnesses and dashcam video in connection with a collision that killed a cyclist on Monday.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck in the 26000-block of Lougheed Highway around 5:45 p.m.

Read more: 29-year-old cyclist killed by driver in Port Coquitlam intersection

Investigators are putting together a timeline of the events leading up to the crash, and want to hear from anyone who:

  • was travelling on Lougheed Highway between 240th Street and Spilsbury Street at around 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • saw the vehicle or cyclists prior to the collision
  • witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage of the collision
  • has dash camera footage of the pickup truck or cyclists in the moments leading up to the collision
Trending Stories

The truck is a grey, four-door Ford pickup with an XTR 4×4 decal on the rear box.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal Christmas Day collision involving cyclist shuts down road to Cypress Mountain

RCMP say the driver of the truck, a 37-year-old Mission man, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say initial investigation suggests that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders
Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CyclistDash CamRidge Meadows RCMPCyclist KilledCyclist Fatalmaple ridge collisionmaple ridge cyclist fatal
Flyers
More weekly flyers