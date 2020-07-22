RCMP seek witnesses, video in Maple Ridge crash that killed 23-year-old cyclist

Ridge Meadows RCMP is appealing for new witnesses and dashcam video in connection with a collision that killed a cyclist on Monday.
Police say the 23-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck in the 26000-block of Lougheed Highway around 5:45 p.m.
Investigators are putting together a timeline of the events leading up to the crash, and want to hear from anyone who:
- was travelling on Lougheed Highway between 240th Street and Spilsbury Street at around 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- saw the vehicle or cyclists prior to the collision
- witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage of the collision
- has dash camera footage of the pickup truck or cyclists in the moments leading up to the collision
Trending Stories
The truck is a grey, four-door Ford pickup with an XTR 4×4 decal on the rear box.
RCMP say the driver of the truck, a 37-year-old Mission man, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police say initial investigation suggests that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.
Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments