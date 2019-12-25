Menu

west vancouver

Fatal Christmas Day collision involving cyclist shuts down road to Cypress Mountain

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 25, 2019 8:26 pm
Updated December 25, 2019 8:30 pm
Police on scene of a collision on Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver on Dec. 25, 2019.
Police on scene of a collision on Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver on Dec. 25, 2019. Ryan Stelting

A cyclist has died in a collision that shut down the main road on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver for hours on Christmas Day.

West Vancouver police said the accident happened around 1 p.m. north of the lookout on Cypress Bowl Road.

Police told Global News the “very serious” collision involved a vehicle and a cyclist, a 40-year-old Vancouver man who died at the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and are cooperating with police.

READ MORE: Man charged in January death of well-known cyclist in North Vancouver

“They’re very distraught,” West Vancouver Police spokesperson Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said.

Traffic on Cypress Bowl Road was shut down northbound. Several witnesses were on the road and were tied up in the ensuing traffic, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was finally reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact West Vancouver police.

