Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

29-year-old cyclist killed by driver in Port Coquitlam intersection

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 3:14 pm
Updated February 29, 2020 3:16 pm
Coquitlam RCMP on the scene of a fatal collision in Port Coquitlam on Feb. 29, 2020.
Coquitlam RCMP on the scene of a fatal collision in Port Coquitlam on Feb. 29, 2020. Global News

A cyclist died after getting struck by a passing vehicle in Port Coquitlam early Saturday morning, police say.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Broadway Street and Kingsway Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Sgt. Quentin Frewing said the cyclist was a 29-year-old man and a resident of Port Coquitlam.

“At this point, we don’t have any evidence to show that there was any impairment involved, and the driver is cooperating with police,” he said.

READ MORE: Cyclist killed by vehicle on Cypress Bowl Road remembered as ‘experienced and safe’ rider

Frewing said the cyclist was travelling southbound off the Coast Meridian Overpass when he was struck by the driver, who was heading eastbound on Kingsway.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP had the intersection closed for hours as investigators combed the scene and gathered evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video is encouraged to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run
Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCrashCollisionFatal CrashFatal CollisionPort CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPCyclist KilledPoCoPort Coquitlam crashcyclist killed port coquitlamport coquitlam collisionport coquitlam cyclist killedport coquitlam fatal collisionport coquitlam fatal crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.