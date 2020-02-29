29-year-old cyclist killed by driver in Port Coquitlam intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist died after getting struck by a passing vehicle in Port Coquitlam early Saturday morning, police say.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Broadway Street and Kingsway Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Sgt. Quentin Frewing said the cyclist was a 29-year-old man and a resident of Port Coquitlam.

“At this point, we don’t have any evidence to show that there was any impairment involved, and the driver is cooperating with police,” he said.

Frewing said the cyclist was travelling southbound off the Coast Meridian Overpass when he was struck by the driver, who was heading eastbound on Kingsway.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

RCMP had the intersection closed for hours as investigators combed the scene and gathered evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video is encouraged to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

